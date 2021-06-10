Queensland on high alert as Covid-19 cases from Victoria breach restrictions

Brisbane city in Queensland, Australia.

Queensland has confirmed two Covid-19 cases after a Melbourne case breached lockdown restrictions to go on a road trip across two other states.

A 44-year-old woman who travelled from Melbourne with her husband left Victoria on June 1, four days after a statewide lockdown had come into force.

They travelled by car through the New South Wales towns of Dubbo, Forbes, Gillenbah and Moree between June 1-4, and in Queensland through Toowoomba, Caloundra, Buddina and Baringa between June 5-8.

The woman had been experiencing symptoms since at least June 3, and eventually tested positive to Covid-19 while visiting relatives on the Sunshine Coast on June 8.

The husband had originally tested negative but results in the past 24 hours showed that the couple are both towards the end of their illness.



Anyone in New Zealand who was in these areas at those times is urged to get tested.

The Queensland case numbers came shortly after Victorian authorities revealed four new Covid-19 infections had been recorded.

The cases came from the same household but the source of the infections is still not known, sparking concerns it could put the planned lifting of restrictions across Melbourne at 11.59pm tonight at risk.

Queensland Health is tacking exposure venues where the positive Covid-19 cases have visited.