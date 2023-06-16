Race Commissioner Foon resigns over failure to disclose emergency housing conflicts

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon. Photo / Paul Rickard, Gisborne Herald

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has resigned from his role this afternoon over an undisclosed conflict of interest.

Foon, who previously spent six terms as mayor of Gisborne, was appointed by the Labour Government to the role of Race Relations Commissioner in July 2019 by the former Justice Minister Andrew Little.

“On 12 May the Chief Human Rights Commissioner wrote to me to advise that Meng Foon had failed to declare a range of interests, as required under sections 62-65 of the Crown Entities Act,” Associate Minister of Justice Deborah Russell said.

“A company directed by Meng Foon received income from Government payments during his term which he had failed to adequately declare, including over $2 million for the provision of accommodation including emergency housing.

“The Human Rights Commission conducted an inquiry and produced a report on emergency housing which Meng Foon had been involved in deliberations for, while never adequately declaring his interest.

“Off the back of that and a report from the Human Rights Commission Board into his failure to adequately declare these interests which found that he breached his duties under the Act, I sought advice from the Ministry of Justice.

“On 30 May I wrote to Meng Foon inviting him to respond to the Board’s report and set out that my deliberations could result in him being removed from office.

“I held a subsequent meeting with Meng Foon where he explained his actions.

“I have been considering the matter and taking further advice. My preliminary view was his actions were serious enough to warrant removal.

“Had the process been completed it is probable I would have determined his actions represented a serious breach of the Crown Entities Act and I would have taken the next steps to recommend to the Governor-General to remove him from his office.

“It is critical that all people appointed to public roles comply with their statutory duties. Meng Foon had multiple opportunities to adequately declare these interests and did not do so.

“While he has now chosen to resign I think it’s important the public is aware of the circumstances in which he has made that decision,” Deborah Russell said.

In April, it was revealed Meng and his wife Ying Foon donated $1500 to Kiri Allan’s 2020 campaign, and a company called Triple Eight Investments Limited also provided a rent subsidy worth $9185.

Meng and Ying Foon are directors of Triple Eight Investments. The pair also donated $1000 to the National Party’s East Coast branch at the last election.

As Justice Minister, Allan has responsibility for Human Rights Commissioners, and should have declared the potential perceived conflict with the Cabinet Office, despite the fact Allan was not the Minister when Foon was appointed or when the donations were made.

When Foon was appointed Commissioner by Little in 2019, Allan was a backbench MP.

PM Chris Hipkins said Allan had “taken the necessary steps to register the matter now that she holds the Justice portfolio. The Minister has also assured me that she has not made any decisions in her portfolio that bring this potential conflict into play”.

