Race fears push pause on co-governance - Jackson

Amid fears of a racially charged election season, Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson says he's considering freezing co-governance reforms.

National signed the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) under John Key, and Labour has been working to implement it since its 2017 election win, but Jackson now says, given National has turned on the protocol, the government might need to press pause.

Articles of the treaty like Tino rangatiratanga share themes with the UNDRIP, with a number of high-profile Māori leaders including late legal scholar Moana Jackson, having contributed to writing the declaration.

In Article 3 the UNDRIP recognizes indigenous peoples’ right to self-determination, which includes the right “to freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development.”

Article 4 affirms Indigenous peoples’ right “to autonomy or self-government in matters relating to their internal and local affairs,” and Article 5 protects their right “to maintain and strengthen their distinct political, legal, economic, social and cultural institutions.”

Article 26 says “Indigenous peoples have the right to the lands, territories and resources which they have traditionally owned, occupied or otherwise used or acquired,” and it directs governments to give legal recognition to these territories.

Sent back once already

Some recommendations have already made it into government legislation, including Māori seats in local elections and co-governance in Three Waters reforms but Jackson was given a comprehensive implementation strategy in June.

Jackson sent the advisory panel preparing the strategy back to the drawing board, saying some of the recommendations would not meet cabinet approval, let alone find support with the broader public.

The opposition, and former deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, neither of whom have seen the reforms, have both slammed them, positioning them as divisive and a 2023 general election issue.

Jackson told teaomaori.news on Friday he was considering pausing the rollout to prevent an election season fuelled by race.

He is still consulting with iwi but will present a recommendation to the year’s final cabinet meeting scheduled currently for December 19.