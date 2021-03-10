Racist concerns could be a 'serious problem' for next two kings

Prince Charles / sourced.

A journalist from Britain has revealed the concerns shared about race during an interview between talk show powerhouse Oprah Winfrey and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be damaging for the future monarchs.

Omid Scobie joined a panel of broadcasters on Newshub following the interview to discuss how damaging some of the issues raised in the interview will be for the British royal family and the institution of Buckingham Palace.

"I think both of them were clearly reluctant to go into who it was and I would imagine in their minds it was to protect perhaps the Queen," Scobie says.

"If we are talking about a future king here, and we don't know who it is but obviously there is a lot of speculation. And Harry himself has ruled out the Queen and Prince Philip. Many say that that only leaves Prince Charles and Prince William.

"If we are talking about a future king, then it is something the palace needs to deal with because for Britain - an incredibly diverse country - to know that their reigning monarch could be racist or have racist views is a serious problem."

Scobie says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have been reluctant to start this chain of events.

"But it's only the beginning," he says.