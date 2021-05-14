Rāhui lifted from Taranaki Maunga

A rāhui placed on Taranaki Maunga last week after the death of two climbers has been lifted today.

Richard Phillips and Peter Kirkwood, both 33, reportedly died shortly after reaching the summit on the night of May 4. The rāhui has been in place since May 5.

Ngā Iwi o Taranaki, who lifted the rāhui, and the Department of Conservation thanked the public for respecting the rāhui.

Iwi representatives expressed their sympathy for the families who lost loved ones last week and their appreciation for those personally involved in the rescue and recovery operation.

DoC is urging all climbers, trampers and visitors to follow the Land Safety code advice set out by the Mountain Safety Council. This can be found on the DOC website.