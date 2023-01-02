Rāhui notices across Te ika a Maui

Rāhui – Ngāti Tūwharetoa/Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board

After a loss of life at Tāhekeheke Hukahuka (Huka falls) a rāhui has been put in place from Huka falls to Te Toka a Tia (Huka falls) a rāhui has been put in place. The rāhui will take place from 30 December 2022 to 2 January 2023.

Following the M5.7 earthquake in November 2022 and concerns for public safety a rāhhui has been put in place over the Otūtere, the white cliffs between Rotongaio at Waitahanui and Hinemaiaia river at Hātepe. The rāhui is in effect from 23 December until further notice.

Rāhui - Te Whānau-a-Pararaki

Due to a tragic loss in the hapū waters of Te Whānau-a-Pararaki a rāhui has been put in place from Ngutuone (Waiokaha stream) to Mangatoetoe stream. This means the restriction of diving and fishing in this area from 27 December 2022 to 5 January 2023.

Rāhui – Ngāi Tūhoe/Te Tairaipara o Ruatoki

A restriction on gun use has been put in place from Ohinenaenae ki Otere. The rāhui will take place from 18 December 2022 to 5 February 2023.