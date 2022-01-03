Rāhui on the Manawatū River

A rāhui is in place at Ahimate on the Manawatū River in Palmerston North following four drowning accidents over the last week.

RNZ are reporting that the Palmerston North City Council and police are asking people to not swim there.

Yesterday, two men drowned near another swimming spot on the Manawatū River, Awapuni, after they were reported missing.

Five days ago the body of an 11-year-old was recovered who also went missing, and the body of the 25-year-old woman who was also reported missing along with the child was found last night.

Formal identification of the women is yet to take place. Signs will be installed along the Manawatū River asking people to avoid swimming.