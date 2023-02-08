Rāhui on polluted Punahau after mass fish and bird deaths

The Muaūpoko iwi has placed a rāhui until further notice on Lake Horowhenua, Punahau, near Levin after hundreds of birds, eels and fish were found dead and decomposing possibly due to toxins in the water.

The lake is a taonga of Muaūpoko – but is also one of the country’s most polluted waterways. It’s also not the first time a rāhui has had to be placed, as April last year saw the same thing happen, with iwi leading a clean-up operation.

Carolyn Press-McKenzie from animal sanctuary HUHA (Helping You Help Animals) says she and her organisation didn’t realise there was a rāhui at the time they had arrived to help with the situation.

“As soon as we did understand that the rāhui was there, we respected that and stepped back,” she says.

“Prior to stopping the work because of the rāhui, we were able to get a number of birds on dinghies and kayaks and bring them back for treatment and supportive care.”

Neurotoxin found

While they were in its care, HUHA discovered a neurotoxin in the birds that causes paralysis. Fluids were given to help flush the neurotoxin out and also antibiotics if it got worse.

And even though HUHA was respectful of the rāhui, Press-McKenzie says it was hard to not want to help more.

“For us it’s hard because we work with botulism every summer. We go into lakes and waterways and pull birds out from their situation, so we know how to handle it. We can save a lot of the lives.”

Though she says the group assumes the situation could be botulism based on what they’ve seen, Press-McKenzie wants to see more investigation into why the lake is full of sickness.