Rāhui on Waikato and Wāipa rivers not a form of punishment but of guidance

A rāhui has been placed over the Waikato and Wāipa rivers, prohibiting food gathering and all recreational activities on the waterways of the Waikato region.

The rāhui announced by King Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero Te Tuawhitu and came into effect on Monday in response to the Coronavirus crisis and is aimed at protecting the rivers.

Kīngitanga spokesperson Rahui Papa says, “When we dropped down from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 there were some relaxing, I suppose, of the restrictions and the confinements. That was an announcement from the government. The iwi see it a little differently.”

He says the King thinks people should remain at the highest level of “tūpatotanga”.

“That means that the wairua of the people and the wairua of the awa are synonymous with each other and they need time to rejuvenate and to regenerate the spirit as well.”

Papa says the rāhui is not a form of punishment but a form of guidance and leadership.

“It’s really a call to action for our people to just stay home and stay safe because the safety and the spirit of our people clings itself to the safety and wairua of the awa.”

Papa says he's unsure of when the rāhui will be lifted but the Kiingintanga will reconsider the situation after May 11 when the government is set to announce whether or not the country will remain in Level 3.