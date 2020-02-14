Rāhui placed on Tongariro Alpine Crossing

Tongariro Alpine Crossing. Source - Flikr

In acknowledgement of the recent death in Tongariro National Park, Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro and Ngāti Tūwharetoa have placed a rāhui on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing.

The rāhui was imposed today and will be in force until it is lifted on Monday 17 February at sunrise.

All hikers are asked to respect the rāhui by using alternative tracks until it is lifted.

About Rāhui

Rāhui is an ancient Māori practice where a prohibition was placed over an area. While it is common to impose rāhui over an area where a death, accident, or tragedy has taken place, they can be enacted for other reasons.

Rāhui can be placed on the hunting or fishing of certain animals to enable regrowth, much like how the kiwi has protected species status.

They are often commenced and concluded with karakia.