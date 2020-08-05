Rāhui placed on Whanganui River after body found this afternoon

By Te Ao - Māori News

The Police National Dive Squad has located a body in the Whanganui River this afternoon.

Police were initially called about 3.15am today after a man was seen in distress in the water near Anzac Parade.

A search by police divers resulted in a body being found just before 4.30pm.

The body has been removed and a formal identification process will now follow.

The local iwi has performed a blessing near the site where the body was found.

A rāhui will remain in place for three days, from Te Ao Hou marae (on Somme Parade), past Pūtiki, and out to the river mouth.  

