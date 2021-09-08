Rain or shine, Aucklanders push on

It's been a day of strong wind and rain in Auckland, a reminder of last week's floods in West Auckland that affected 60 Maori families.

But one whānau says tit was lucky in those floods.

Swanson resident and TV personality Te Ataakura Pewhairangi describes the August floods as a rude awakening as a landslip fell only inches away from her property.

“My whānau was impacted by the heavy rain. Behind me, the strip of land to the fence line was washed out,” she explains.

Today’s weather has also caused delays to fix her entire fence as with many other West Auckland residents.

But the Auckland Council has assessed that almost 80 homes were badly damaged, four deemed unlivable.

“They've come to this area to assess the situation and what support whānau may need.”

“We are fortunate because our house is still intact. We still have a roof and a home for our children.”

The council’s regulatory team is conducting rapid building assessments of homes that suffered significant damage.

The impact affected fewer areas than originally suspected.

“Last week’s flooding added an extra level of stress to what was already a difficult time, and my thoughts continue to be with those whose homes and businesses were affected,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says.

While more rain pours over Auckland, the MetService has indicated it won't be as heavy as August's floods.

Meteorologist Angus Hines wants whānau to know the unsettling weather will linger for a few more days. “We’re seeing some very strong winds but also some very heavy showers with hail.