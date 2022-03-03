Rameka Poihipi makes a name for himself in rugby

Entering his second season with the Chiefs, Rameka Poihipi says he’s living out his dream.

“Growing up a Bay boy, Chiefs were always my team. I guess moving down to Canterbury straight out of school might have changed that a little bit but to end up where I am now playing for the Chiefs, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

After leaving Hamilton Boys High school Poihipi moved to Canterbury, where he's racked up 16 games at NPC level, and made one appearance for the Crusaders against the French Barbarians before heading north and making his Super Rugby debut with the Chiefs in 2021.

The 23-year-old Ngāti Whakaue midfielder grew up in Te Puke, where his father, also Rameka, played 300 games for the Te Puke Sports club and represented Bay of Plenty from 1994-to 2002. The senior Rameka is proud of what his son has achieved already in a short career.

“He’s probably done more in his first year than I did, playing for the Crusaders straight out of school pretty much. But he’s making his own way and doing really well. I'm really proud of him,” he says.

Inspired by his dad

Poihipi says watching his father’s career growing up, which included playing current Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan with the Steamers, was an inspiration for his own love of the game and pursuit of a professional career.

“I was pretty much immersed in it, it wasn’t one of those things where he forced me into it, I watched my dad play and I wanted to be like him. I kind of fell in love with the game as well.”

His father recalls many moments of backyard rugby that helped hone his son's skills.

“That’s something we actually did a lot of. He and his younger brother and all the neighbours' kids used to come over to our place and play a bit of rugby. It was good, it was fun.

“As he’s progressed, he’s just become the complete player, good off the field. Good on as well.”

Poihipi has already represented the Māori All Blacks, making one appearance against Moana Pasifika at Hamilton in 2020. It was just the 3rd time the team had played in Aotearoa since 2010.

Making his own path

“It was unreal, it came as a big surprise. It was an honour and a privilege to represent where I come from and who I am and my family at that level,” Poihipi said.

“That was really cool, just to be called in, and then he gave us his jersey for Christmas, which was pretty cool too,” his father says.

Poihipi is still signed with Canterbury at the NPC level and has been since 2019 and, despite wearing the blue and yellow Steamers jersey for nearly a decade, his father doesn’t care too much if his son never gets to follow suit.

“It will be good for him to play for Te Puke I know that but I’m just happy seeing him on the field really. I don’t care where he plays. He’s always been one to make his own path. As long as he continues to enjoy his rugby, I don’t really care.”

Poihipi will be looking to add to his four Super Rugby caps when the Chiefs take on the Blues this weekend in Auckland.