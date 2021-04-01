Rangatahi filmmaker aims to bring pre-colonial Aotearoa to life

Ngamako Rota (Waikato, Ngaati Mahuta) was one of four young filmmakers who received $2,500 in funding for their projects.

Rota pitched a film about the battle of Rangiriri in the Waikato war.

“We look at it through the life of a child.”

Rota says the concept of the film is to bring awareness and discussion to New Zealand history and land wars.

“We actually don’t look at the war itself but the way that Māori used to live pre-colonisation.”

Having been brought up in Huntly and doing her schooling at TKKM ō Rākaumangamnaga, Rota says she learned a lot about the land war, which led her to make this film.

"This is a lesson that has been fed to me since kōhanga reo and, now that I'm at Toi Whakaari, I feel like I have the tools to share our stories," Rota says.