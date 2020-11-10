Rangatahi to kai rescue!

A 14-year-old girl has been recognised as a recipient of the nationwide 2020 Girl Boss awards for her leadership in serving kai to her peers at Huntly College.

Richelle Wahanga is a student and team leader who runs a cafe, providing free and yummy meals for her peers at kura.

“We make different types of kai. We make meals like butter chicken and lasagne and our kai is provided from KidsCan," Wahanga says.

Deputy principal Sharon Moller wants her students to "walk in the shoes" of different people and different careers.

“We started this classroom module ‘I am a Cafe Worker’ and Richelle, along with her friends, took on the leadership roles.”

“I’m really proud of what they’ve achieved here at Huntly College,” Moller says

Trying out careers

The expectation of this module is that students will be able to engage with experts in the community, drawing from the inspiration in their communities to help develop their career pathways when they reach their final year of study.

The 2020 GirlBoss Awards is a nationwide platform recognising outstanding leadership among young women who are creating change in their communities.

Wahanga became a recipient of the 2020 GirlBoss Awards but kept her nomination between herself and friends.

“I really enjoyed the experience at the Girl Boss Awards that night. I didn’t really celebrate but I spent it at home with my friends.”

“Seeing the customers happy, knowing that they’re going home fed, and that I’m the one who fed them, were the most rewarding parts,” Wahanga says.