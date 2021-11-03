Rangatahi Māori in Auckland learn to vaccinate

Teachers, students, and whānau in Auckland have been getting trained to administer Covid vaccinations. The training is aimed at empowering whānau and kura to give vaccinations to their own whānau in the hope this could increase vaccination rates among Māori in Auckland.

Under the tutelage of Dr Rāwiri Jansen and the team at the Tāmaki Vaccination Centre students, teachers past and present from Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi, Waiōrea, and Unitec are learning what it takes to become a community vaccinator.

Year 13 student from Hoani Waititi Ciccone Hakaraia-Turner wants to drive vaccinations among her peers and wider whānau.

"By seeing a familiar face, there is comfort for those who are apprehensive."

"So they have a safe place to get vaccinated and a place where they can comfortably experience getting the jab."

The training day was set up as a way for whānau from these communities to have some autonomy over vaccinations.

Te KKM o Hoani Waititi Marae principal Hare Rua says giving support to the team who have for the past 11 weeks have been at Hoani Waititi doing the hard yards.

"Let the community see our faces and know that we are a part of kaupapa, e tāwharautia tō whakapapa."

GOTYADOT campaign

Rangatahi Māori are taking to Tik Tok, Instagram and other channels to encourage each other to ‘get dotted’ November 6-7, in a city-GOTYADOTwide campaign, aimed at youth over the age of 12.

The GOTYADOT events will be held at Eden Park and fourKkura tuarua across Tāmaki Makaurau.

For Andrea Thumath from Unitec, being able to take part in the campaign is crucial for her and her students.

"Working alongside the community and supporting the event is one thing. But having a number of us here today to be able to learn how to actually vaccinate our community so we can support this event and kaupapa in the future is really important to us.

"The workforce supporting the health team and the Hoani Waititi whānau on Saturday are all staff and students following the volunteering their time are from Unitec."

Where to get your ‘dot’

Eden Park - Saturday, November 6 12-8pm or Sunday, November 7 12-5pm

Kia Aroha College, Otara -Saturday, November 6 12-8pm or Sunday, November 7 12-5pm

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae, Oratia - Saturday, November 6 12-8pm or Sunday, November 7 12-5pm

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori ā-rohe o Māngere, Saturday, November 6 12-8pm or Sunday, November 7 12-5pm

Westlake Boys High School, Forrest Hill , Saturday, November 7 12-8pm or Sun 7th Nov 12-5pm