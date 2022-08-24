Rangatahi Muay Thai fighters hit success in Malaysia

A team of Rangatahi Muay Thai fighters have found resounding success after competing in the International Federation of Muay Thai Associations Youth Championships.

Nineteen rangatahi fought in the competition held in Malaysia, bringing home 15 medals.

Tama and Ngaru Clarke from New Plymouth were among the medal winners and said they had loved travelling to a new country and experiencing the culture.

Tama, who won silver in his division, said he liked where the fights were held, "a lot of different cultures and athletes - it was pretty cool”.

Ngaru, who picked up the gold medal, taking out his division, said he enjoyed the event.

Goal to turn pro

Tama said his fights in the competition were tough, especially his first fight against a Belgian fighter.

Laura Clarke, Tama and Ngaru’s mother, said that it was hard watching as she missed out on being there for the first fight and watched her boys via live stream.

She said the boys trained three to four hours a day five to six and sometimes seven times a week. “I’m always anxious but I know they are prepared.”

Ngaru has type one diabetes and Laura said Muay Thai has helped him keep fit and healthy.

Both Ngaru and Tama have said that they have a shared goal of winning future competitions and eventually turning pro.