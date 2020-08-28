Rangatahi sisters protecting the environment - one profitable candle at a time

A pair of Tainui, Kuki Airani sisters have been nominated for this year's Māori business leader awards for their ingenious use of recycled glass bottles.

Teenagers Acacia and Torah Paoo call their business Ahikā - candles by Rangatahi in which they upcycle glass bottles and make scented candles out of them - wax and wick included.

The idea came from their mother Roimata (Tainui), who has always encouraged an environmentally friendly household when she saw drinking glasses used for candles and thought drinking bottles would work even better.

"We saw our opportunity to have kaitiakitanga as our focus,"Torah says.

“Mum doesn’t let any plastics into the house,” she says.

“Our household has always been environmentally conscious with our carbon footprint, so that was one of the main reasons why we started this business.”

Source / Facebook

The Māori business leader awards, hosted by the University of Auckland have celebrated the brightest entrepreneurial minds for over 15 years. Roimata says the nomination came as a huge surprise.

“I was a little bit shocked, to be honest. I don't know who the heck did that - I'm still trying to figure out who nominated them," she says.

With the help of their mum, the girls have been going strong with their business for a year now, and have received plenty of interest.

They have roped in some help including their cousin Lauren - "she works in Rukākā up north,” says Acacia.

Roimata adds: "That's the ultimate goal. To get kaitiaki in different regions so that the youth in their families can be touchpoints for Ahikā."

Roimata says her daughters have an opportunity to make a change in the community" because they are rangatahi and they have the opportunity to show other rangatahi that they're not limited by their age, that they can accomplish what they set their mind to."