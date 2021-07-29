Rangatahi wanted to join tech industry

Rangatahi Māori in Hawke's Bay are taking part in a summit called Te Pae Tawhiti, exploring a future in digital technologies.

The chief executive of Indigenous game developer Ara Journeys, Amber Taylor, says her company's priority is to share indigenous culture and narratives with the world, using technology as the mechanism.

“We incorporate a lot of game mechanics, machine learning and immersive technologies in there too,” Taylor says.

“Our children are growing up with technology from the moment they are born, and we really need to adapt to really take advantage of the tools that are available to us.”

Taylor is one of the speakers at the summit, where an array of different messages will be delivered.

She hopes Māori youth will be encouraged to join the industry.

“My presentation tomorrow is going to crush a lot of the stereotypes of Māori in the tech industry, where we are a minority.”

The summit takes place tomorrow.