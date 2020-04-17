Rangatahi work on the front line to support whānau during lock down

Rangatahi around the motu are stepping up to provide support to whānau during the lockdown including Sherkquoia Te Pana-Hauraki and Rangiiria Barclay-Kerr.

Sherkquoia and Rangiiria are working in Hamilton to pack and deliver care packages for whānau and kaumātua.

“The whole reason we come to work at this place is to help our whānau and work for our whanau, and this is one way we can do that,” says Rangiiria.

Part of their mahi also involves delivering prescriptions to kaumātua. Today they were at a church packing kai for whānau and their whole team was full of rangatahi.

“Just to keep our older kaimahi at home,” says Rangiiria.

Sherkquoia says a normal day for them involves waking up at 7am to start mahi.

“It’s not like we have to but we need to,” she says.

They say that being a part of this mahi gives them a sense of pride for them and their whānau.