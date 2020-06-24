Rangatiratanga at the core of new Canterbury University courses

Canterbury University is about to launch two new courses on how to create government. Associate Professor Te Maire Tau (Ngāi Tahu) explains more.

“It’s different from co-governance, co-management courses, which are just everywhere,” Tau says.

Right now, the government provides regulations, exercises fiscal powers and runs the economy. These new courses will help iwi and hapū take up these roles for and by themselves.

“That’s about government. How to impose rangatiratanga (sovereignty),” Tau says.

The associate professor noted that international reputation and research documents, the traditional way that universities gauge themselves is important. But Tau says that regional impact is just as vital, if not more.

Such courses could assist iwi to set up effective post-Treaty settlement operations.