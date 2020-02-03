Rangatiratanga: Waitangi Day 2014 highlights

As the 180th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi approaches. This new segment, named Rangatiratanga recounts the history of Waitangi celebrations over the past decade. A long held dream realised as Te Aurere and Ngāhiraka Mai Tawhiti came ashore at Waitangi.

“Our hearts are filled with happiness and joy, for our esteemed leader, our man Hekenukumai.”

"Tears of joy roll down his cheeks as he sees the realisation of his dreams of revitalising double hulled canoes."

Sovereignty advocate Reuben Taipari says, “Hei aha tera koretake mea ko te kaupapa o te haerenga nei ko te korero tahi ngā tāngata ki ngā tāngata.”

Never mind that useless thing. The purpose of the journeying here, is to speak together, one on one.

Sovereignty lawyer Annette Sykes says, “Kare he kiko nā te kawanatanga ko te mea nui kia ū tonu ki te tino rangatiratanga mō te katoa.”

The government lacks fortitude. The most important thing is holding firm to sovereignty for all.

Former MP DOVER SAMUELS says, “Kua haere mai ngā hunga i runga i ō rātou motuka horekau i runga i te hoiho.”

The masses came here by car, they had no horses.

This year deep sea oil drilling at Te Reinga was the focus.

Taipari says, “They shut us out of this korero. So we can’t hear the response from the flippin representatives of this country.”

The Prime Minister at the time was urging Māori to move swiftly and settle their treaty claims.

John Key says, “If that can be done, then I'm prepared to look at some form of payment on account to incentivise people to act in a positive and progressive manner.”

The center of the urge was Ngāpuhi.

Pita Tipene says, “Kia kaua te kāwantanga e pei i a Ngāpuhi ko te mutunga atu ko te kooti.”

“The government should not pressure Ngāpuhi.

Chris Finlayson says, “All we've done is issue a challenge and it’s for Ngāpuhi to decide whether or not they want to take it if people want to go to court and spend hundreds and thousands on lawyers I guess that's their choice.”

John Key says, “My challenge to all Ngāpuhi today is this put aside your differences look to the future embrace the challenges that are before you.”

The result is Ngāpuhi are still deciding on the right team to be their voice in negotiations regarding the settlement of their claim.