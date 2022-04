“We have arisen from the base of the earth.“ These are the words of King Tāwhiao used to launch the Rangiriri trenches or Ngaa Maiorooro o Rangiriri.

Today, 159 years since the Crown invaded Waikato in 1863, the phrase is used because the aim of the Crown was to wipe out the tribe of Waikato.

Hundreds turned up including Minister of Māori Development Willie Jackson. He is in the story, as well as King Tuheitia’s daughter, Ngawai-Hono-i- te-po.