Rangitāne rower Kerri Williams and Grace Prendergast win gold at world champs

Kerri Williams and Grace Prendergast. Credit / Rowing NZ

Kerri Williams (Rangitāne) and Grace Prendergast have won rowing gold in the women’s pair at the world championships in the Czech Republic on Saturday evening (NZ time).

The Olympic gold medalists dominated the final, with the result seemingly beyond doubt by the 700-metre mark, a Rowing NZ report says.

The New Zealanders led Great Britain and the USA through halfway before a late charge by the Dutch pair. However, up ahead they never looked in doubt.

Credit / Rowing NZ

“We did still have an extra gear if we needed it,” said Williams, who added that it was "one of the more enjoyable races, so really exciting for us".

Williams says there may be more success ahead, "we don’t think we’ve seen the best of our boat yet.”