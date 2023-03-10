Rap icon Snoop Dogg lands in Aotearoa

Photo: Stuff / Chris McKeen

American rapper Snoop Dogg touched down last night in Aotearoa, receiving a special pōwhiri when he landed in Tāmaki Makaurau in his private jet.

Afterwards, Snoop Dogg (real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) took photos with kaihaka and showed off his pūkana, before later meeting youth from the Kākano Youth Arts Collective based in West Auckland.

He was gifted works made by the collective’s artists, aged from 12 to 20 years old, with one youth struggling to believe they had met the iconic music artist.

It comes as the rescheduled New Zealand leg of the Death Row Records owner's I Wanna Thank Me Tour finally goes down with a show at Christchurch’s Orangetheory Stadium tonight and an Auckland’s Trusts Stadium outdoors show tomorrow night.

The What’s My Name hitmaker was originally scheduled to perform in New Zealand in November 2022 but plans were postponed due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects”.

It will be the first time Dogg has performed in Aotearoa since 2014 when he was a headliner for music festival Big Day Out.

Special guests include Australian drill group HP Boyz, Who Shot Scott (Auckland show only), Wax Mustang (Christchurch show only), Versatile and My Band hitmakers D12.

- Additional reporting by Stuff.