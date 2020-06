Jess B, a former hot-shot netballer, is now a bona fide rap sensation, picking up gongs at both the NZ and MTV European Music Awards.

Guled Mire is a powerful advocate for refugees and immigrants. He recently launched the Third Culture Minds TV series which explores race, racism and mental health in immigrant communities.

Te Ao with Moana talked to them both about race, racism and being black in Aotearoa.