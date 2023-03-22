Rarotonga rallies behind Takitimu relations after Cyclone Gabrielle

Rarotonga locals have organised themselves to raise funds to help victims of last month's devastating cyclone in Aotearoa.

Former broadcaster and current Rarotonga resident, Derek Fox says the fundraiser has been driven completely by locals and a sense of reciprocity.

"They have said that in the past Aotearoa has always been there first up to help if anything happens in the Cook Islands like a cyclone and so on. So this group of people wanted to give something back. A lot of them don't have a lot in terms of assets and resources, but they're quite determined and there have been a number of events that have been held over the last week where they raised money in various ways."

The latest event will be a dinner hosted by former Wairoa mayor (1995-2001) Fox and his partner Jaewynn at the Coastal Kitchen restaurant they run in Tupapa, which he says will be a bit different from other events held so far, with offerings of island kai mixed with traditional Māori and New Zealand fare.

300 Wairoa homes

"The menu looks so good I felt like eating it, it looked really good. It has a mixture of island delicacies like Ika Mata (raw fish) and all of those sorts of things and Māori delicacies. We've got mutton birds, we've got a whole pig. We're going to hāngī some vegetables and we're going to have pork and beef boil ups, all of the things that you would recognise, fried bread and lovely puddings, good old New Zealand pavlova, fruit salad and you know the fruit up here is to die for."

The cyclone had a personal impact on Wairoa-born Fox, who happened to be in Ōpoutama on the Māhia Peninsula when the Gabrielle hit.

"A farmer mate on the night the cyclone passed had 500mm of rain, that's a heck of a lot of rain. The next night he had 80mls and the third night he had 114mm.

"Wairoa, the place I was born, took a beating. Three hundred homes had water through them, a huge amount of damage, silt, houses wrecked and vehicles wrecked."

Donation to New Zealand

Rarotonga and Ngāti Kahungunu have a historic connection dating back centuries, including whakapapa to the Tākitimu (Tākitumu) waka. Rarotonga has a district, which carries that name to this day.

Fox says the money raised by the group charged with organising the drive will be paid directly into an account at the local Bank of the Cook Islands.

"And then when it's all collected, which probably will be next Sunday or Monday a cheque will be handed to the New Zealand High Commissioner here in Rarotonga, a lady by the name of Tui Dewes, who actually has whakapapa back to Ngāti Porou as well, coincidentally. And that check will be handed to her to be used by the New Zealand government. That was a choice made by the fundraising group."