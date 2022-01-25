Rātana celebrations moved online to strengthen connection

Year in, year out, thousands of mōrehu/members of the Rātana church make the pilgrimage to the pā to mark the birth of their founding father and prophet, Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana. But with fears of transmission of Omicron, and the red light traffic setting, celebrations moved online and a smaller ceremony took place instead.

Church member Tema Hēmi says that it's sad the celebrations didn’t take place but he found solace in knowing that smaller celebrations across the country took place.

“Mo te iwi Mōrehu, kaore he mahi I tua atu i te haere mai ki Rātana Pā ki mua tonu i te āti, ki mua tonu i te aroaro o te temepara, kia kuhuna atu ai ngā tatau – ki reira tuku ngā whakamoemiti. Ki te hui tahi, te wānanga tahi, kai tahi”

“For people of the Rātana faith there is nothing more important than coming to Rātana Pā, to be before the temple, to enter, to pray, to meet, to deliberate, to eat”

The celebrations moved online where church members we’re able to meet and watch the celebrations unfold at the pā, ensuring the connections remain strong withing members

“Ahakoa te pouri, e hari tonu ana te ngākau I whakahaerehia e tena pariah o te hāhi i tō rātou ake rā whakanui puta noa i te motu”

“Although we’re saddened, we’re elated that each parish had their own day of celebration across the country,”

Rātana celebrations normally kick off the political year, with visits for parliamentarians. However, last year no politicians attended to allow a time for the church to come together to discuss issues that Hēmi says are still being sorted out.

“Kaore ano kia whakatutuki, kei te haere tonu ērā kōrero engari i roto i te rangimārie.”

“The issues haven’t yet been resolved, the conversations are still being had, peacefully.”

“Kei te kimi mātou he huarahi hei tutuki i ērā hiahia me ngā moemoeā mo te āpōpō.”

“We’re striving for a pathway forward to confirm our wants, our dreams for our future.”