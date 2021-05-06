Rāwiri Waititi calls out government for sidestepping racism question

Ugly words like 'separatist' and 'segregation' have been flung about in Parliament this week following National declaring its opposition to a Māori health authority and Te Pāti Māori MPs say they have had enough.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern didn't answer Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi's question about racism in the House, instead passing it on to Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson for an answer, leaving Waititi frustrated.

He had lodged the question earlier : "Does the PM agree that when her Minister of Maori Development claimed “in every area of New Zealand society, we have institutional racism” that her government and government departments are included in that statement?"

Kei te pīrangi ahau ki te whakarongo ki ōna whakautu mo te kaikiri i roto i a paremata. I roto i tenei kāwanatanga ā i roto i ngā tari kāwanatanga

"I want to hear from her whether she believes there is racism here in Parliament, in this government and its departments," he said.

Kua karawhiua taua pātai rā ki tetahi atu, koira hoki te mate, he mahi kaikiri anō tēra.

Change needed

"The question was passed to someone else. That's the problem, that's racists too."

The party is also calling for changes to the way Māori issues are debated in Parliament

Me panoni! Me waiho mā Māori e uru atu ki āna ake tikanga kia tiaki i te ngākau ā tēna a tēna. Kia kauaka rawa tātou e rongo ko Māori anake kua karawhiu i roto te whare rā hei pōro whutupōro

"They need to change. Let Māori have space to discuss these issues, to support each other. Not to let Māori be an issue that's used as a football (in Parliament)" he said.

“Until the government can admit and accept that racism exists within the very walls of Parliament and within the ranks of government, my people will continue to suffer.”

Green Party human rights spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman agrees that the government needs to better monitor and moderate dialogue with racists and prejudice undertones.

“As we get more and more of us from different marginalised communities and in particular Māori in the House, we need to notice that those types of debates where they are prejudice- based are harmful,” she said