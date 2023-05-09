'Really let down Aotearoa' - Māori Party slams Labour on seabed mining

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer has slammed the government for its failure to commit to a moratorium on seabed mining.

Last year the government supported a conditional moratorium on areas beyond the jurisdiction of Aotearoa until strong environmental rules can be agreed on internationally.

It is now instead proposing an inquiry led by the environment select committee to look into seabed mining.

Ngarewa-Packer says she is "gutted" by the government's "weak" move.

“This is their opportunity to stop an activity that every court in this nation has found wanting. Internationally they've supported a moratorium, and this is just sadly the weakening of this government that is bowing to an election year versus doing what's right by its citizens.”

Environment Minister David Parker declined to comment to teaomaori.news on this issue. However, in a press release ,he said he made some suggestions for the select committee to take into consideration including an overview of seabed mining operations and proposals, the opportunities that could arise from seabed mining in New Zealand, and the costs and risks of seabed mining in New Zealand.

A bill currently before the house in the name of Ngarewa-Packer seeks to ban seabed mining. Parker said in a statement that could have a severe impact on the New Zealand economy.

“That bill would override existing minerals permits and consents immediately, retrospectively, and without compensation.

“That would cut off much of New Zealand’s current gas supply, threaten our energy security, and cause considerable reputational damage to the country.”

Ngarewa-Packer says seabed mining is environmental vandalism threatening to destroy coastlines and marine ecosystems.

Stronger action such as a ban

“I call out Labour on their weak environmental stance, on their weak commitment to climate change. And we need to see them for what they are. They've really let down Aotearoa."

Environmental committee chairperson and Greens Ocean’s spokesperson Eugenie Sage is disappointed the government has indicated it won’t support Ngarewa-Packer's bill.

"We think that if the bill had been referred to the committee, we could have considered it and made any changes that were necessary. But a select committee inquiry is the next best thing and I really hope that it will come up with stronger action to ban seabed mining because of its huge environmental impact.”

Ngarewa-Packer last week received an open letter from more than 20 marae, hapū, iwi, environmental and community groups who are calling on Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to support her member's bill to ban seabed mining in Aotearoa.

Before entering Parliament Ngarewa-Packer helped her iwi, Ngāti Ruanui, challenge the practice of seabed mining off the coast of Pātea in South Taranaki.

“We are the only country that has tested this legislation, that has tested this sector. No one else has the experience that we have. We've proved without a doubt, in fact, the New Zealand law has also ruled in our favour, that this activity is just too dangerous for our environment.”

Ngarewa-Packer's Prohibition on Seabed Mining Legislation Amendment Bill will have its first reading in Parliament this Wednesday but looks set to fail, with David Parker confirming the government will not be supporting it.