Record 222 new Covid-19 community cases

The Ministry of Health has recorded 222 new community cases today, which sets a new record for cases again.

Of these, 197 are in Auckland, 20 are in Waikato, one in Northland, two are in the Wairarapa, and two in the Lakes regions.

The case in Northland is currently in Auckland but has a residential address in Northland. This case is linked to another case within the same household.

Of the new Waikato cases, nine are in Ōtorohanga, seven in Hamilton, one in Te Awamutu, one in Te Kuiti and two awaiting confirmation of location.

The Wairarapa cases include the first case announced yesterday in Masterton (which both cases are from and are isolating), and the Lakes region cases include the fourth Taupō case announced yesterday being included in today's count. The second case in Taupō is a close contact of another case, and both of these Taupō cases are linked.

The outbreak total is now at 5,973.

Some 2,001 of Auckland's cases have now recovered, 15 of Northland's cases have recovered, 90 of Waikato's 260 cases have recovered, and three of Canterbury's four cases have recovered.

135 of today's cases have been linked and the other 87 unlinked, with investigations continuing.

Hospitalisations are now up from 90 to 91, which includes five cases being assessed. Some 23 are in North Shore, 23 are in Middlemore, 38 are in Auckland, 3 are in Waitākere, one in Whangārei and 3 in Waikato hospitals. Two of the Waikato hospitalisations included in this update were notified after the Ministry’s 9am cut-off time.