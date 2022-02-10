Record 306 Covid-19 cases in community

A new single-day record has been reached today, with 306 new Covid-19 community cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

Of the new cases, Auckland has 216, while 12 are in Northland, 48 in Waikato, seven in Bay of Plenty, four in Tairāwhiti, six in Lakes, two in Med Central, five in Taranaki and there are three each in Hutt Valley and Capital and Coast regions.

The active total is now at 2,470.

Some 30 border cases have been detected, all of whom are in managed isolation.

The ministry says the daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit due to different reporting cut off times and if cases are tested outside of the region they usually reside in.

Meanwhile, Queenstown has confirmed its first community case for this outbreak. The case will be officially recorded tomorrow.

Investigations into any potential connections between this case and existing cases outside Southland is underway, with any locations of interest to be published on the Ministry of Health website.

Drive-through and walk-in testing is available at two sites in Frankton:

Engage Safety Covid-19 Testing Centre. Drive Through/Walk-In - No Appointment Required. Open from 9am to 7pm. 18 Glenda Avenue, Frankton.

Te Kāika Testing Centre. Drive Through/Walk-In - No Appointment Required. Open 11am to 6pm. Pin Oak Ave, Frankton.

There are 12 people with Covid-19 receiving hospital-level care. There are five in Middlemore, two each in Auckland and Christchurch, and one each in North Shore, Rotorua and Bay of Plenty hospitals. No one is in ICU.

On its first day of 'The Big Boost', 56,257 booster doses were administered across the country yesterday, bringing the total so far to 1.7 million booster doses.

Just 86% of eligible Māori are fully vaccinated, just 4% short of the 90% that have had their first dose.

Yesterday 782 first doses, 1,568 second doses and 1,941 paediatric doses were given out.