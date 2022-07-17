Record-breaker Zoe Hobbs bursts into world champs 100m semis

Credit / Getty Images

Aotearoa sprint star Zoe Hobbs has run a fantastic 100m race at the world champs in Oregan, USA, finishing second in her heat today and qualifying for the semi-finals in a New Zealand and Oceania record time of 11.08 seconds.

Hobbs shaved .01 seconds off her previous personal best time of 11.09 seconds, finishing behind heat one winner Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, who clocked 11.02 seconds.

The 12th-fastest qualifier, Hobbs is the first New Zealand woman to make a world championship 100m semi-final, Newshub reports.

In the lead-up to the competition, her coach James Mortimer was confident Hobbs would make the semis if she ran close to her PB and that she could even do something really special.

"I’m pretty confident she can dip under 11 sec if the track’s right and she’s feeling good,” Mortimer told Stuff.