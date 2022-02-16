Record Covid case numbers reach over 1100; 56 hospitalisations

It's a new daily record, and the first time the country has hit the 1000 cases mark, as the Ministry of Health confirmed 1160 new Covid-19 community cases.

Auckland has the most again with 861 cases. There are 24 in Northland, 73 in Waikato, 33 in Bay of Plenty, five each in Wairarapa and Lakes, 15 in Hawke's Bay, three each in Mid Central and South Canterbury, four in Whanganui, nine each in Taranaki and Tairāwhiti, 32 in Capital & Coast, 20 in Hutt Valley, 15 in Nelson Marlborough, eight in Canterbury, 39 in Southern and two in unknown regions.

The total number of active cases is now 6,721.

There are also 43 border cases, all of which are in managed isolation.

There are 56 people receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19. Six of these are in North Shore, 17 in Middlemore, 24 in Auckland, three each in Tauranga and Waikato and one each in Christchurch, Wellington and Rotorua hospitals. No one is in ICU.

The average age of hospitalisations is now 65. In the northern region, two of the hospital cases are unvaccinated, 23 cases are fully vaccinated at least seven days before being reported as a case, and 15 hospital cases' vaccination status is unknown.

The ministry says 46,156 booster doses were administered across the motu yesterday, bringing the total so far to more than two million doses. 660 first doses, 1,406 second doses and 1,710 paediatric doses were also administered yesterday.