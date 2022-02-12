Record Covid cases - again

Omicron cases continue their rise in Aotearoa, with 454 new community cases today - surpassing Friday's record 446 cases. It is the second day case numbers have topped 400.

Twenty-seven people are in hospital, four more than yesterday.

294 of the new cases are in Auckland, 72 in Waikato and 23 in Bay of Plenty.

There are also 12 cases in Northland, eight in Lakes, seven in Hawke’s Bay, five in MidCentral, one in Taranaki, five in Wellington, 12 in Hutt Valley, two in Wairarapa, and 13 in the Southern DHB region.

Eight new cases have been identified at the border.

The number of active cases is now 3,303.

Today, Tairāwhiti reached the milestone of 90 per cent of its eligible Māori population having received a first dose of the Covid vaccine, the Ministry of Health says.

Across Aotearoa, 90 per cent (515,891) of eligible Māori 12+ have now received first doses and 86 per cent (492,036) second doses.