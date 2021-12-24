Record number of enrolled staying off the smokes for longer

A record number of smokers enrolled with Quitline are remaining smoke-free after three months.

Between July and September 2021, almost 25% of tangata whaiora registered with the service said they were still smoke-free 90 days from their last smoke. This is an increase of almost 75% compared to the same period in 2020.

In line with the general population, the number of Māori who remain smoke-free after three months of joining Quitline has almost doubled over the last 12 months.

In the year ending June 30, 2021, almost 28,000 people were enrolled with Quitline.

Quitline service delivery manager Jordan Taiaroa said the number of people enrolled with the service still smoke-free after three months is increasing each quarter.

“Smoking is a beast of a habit to break, and to have almost a quarter of our service users succeed in three months is significant. To everyone who managed to get there – E mihi ana, congratulations!

'We've got your back'

“To see results like this is the reason we do the mahi. Knowing we’re supporting people to potentially live longer and with healthier lifestyles – for themselves and their whānau – that is a great way to end the year.

“To those still on their quit journey, remember if you’ve taken that first step to stop, no matter how small, you’re doing well. It can take a while to get off the last one, but you’ve got this. He waka eke noa! We’ve got your back in this.”

Māori tangata whaiora remain lower as a percentage overall of those quitting though.

Some 18% of Māori have still not smoked after three months in July-Sept 2021 compared to 24% of the general population. Between July and September 2020, 11% of Māori had still not smoked after three months compared to 14% of the general population.

Taiaroa says there could be a number of reasons for this positive trend.

“We know that the three-month mark on a quit journey can present some challenges to whaiora, who have been standing as pou (the centre pole that holds up a wharenui) through their quit journey.z

Three-month interventions

"The last thing we want is for our people to relapse, so we have implemented interventions to support whaiora further. We do this by reaching out at three months to kōrero about their journey so far.

“We place great emphasis on whakawhanaungatanga - the process of building positive relationships. It’s at the heart of all we do, and our callers are saying they feel comfortable talking to us. They’re also telling us they feel heard, which means a lot to our ouārahi (Quitline advisors) because we work with manaakitanga – care when speaking with each of our callers.

“When there’s a connection between advisor and tangata whaiora – that’s when change really happens. Most of us working at Quitline are reformed smokers and understand the importance of responding in an authentic way to support those on their quit journey,” Taiaroa says.

Also, in response to user feedback, Quitline has increased the number of contact pathways. Tangata whaiora can now speak to an advisor via Facebook messenger and web-chat, in addition to phone and text.

Approximately 74% of tangata whaiora provide ethnicity details, with Māori making up approximately 25% of those who contact us.

Taiaroa says Quitline is ready to welcome and offer non-judgemental support to all those motivated to quit following the Government’s Smokefree 2025 plan.