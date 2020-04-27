Record number of flu vaccines distributed during lockdown

This year’s flu vaccine programme has seen record numbers of New Zealanders vaccinated with 587,000 vaccines already administered compared to 290,000 at the same time last year, Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter says. The minister explained that the MoH started early, and as a result double the amount of Kiwis are now protected.

“Despite the COVID-19 lockdown, the vaccination programme roll out has been a success in terms of the number of at-risk people already vaccinated," Assoc Minister Genter says.

Genter thanked the doctors, nurses, pharmacists involved with achieving these record vaccination levels. Furthermore she asked the public to be patient as the health system ramped up its' capabilities.

“Last year only one in four New Zealanders got their flu vaccine, while this year we are on track for more than one in three New Zealanders to get vaccinated. We have done all we can in this unprecedented situation of high demand to ensure it is going to those who need it most," Assoc Minister Genter says.

Genter explains that by vaccinating health workers and the elderly, the health system would be able to cope with increasing work due to COVID-19. She says that the government has prepared for this and that there are still 700,000 vaccines in storage.

“We are working to get flu vaccines to those who need them the most as fast as possible. That’s why we are asking for those essential workers who are still at work to be next in line for getting immunised – like supermarket workers," Assoc Minister Genter says.

Pharmac, Assoc Minister Genter explains are working on getting more vaccine stock so that even more Kiwis can be protected. But she asked the public to let our frontline workers and elderly get their shots first.

“Young and healthy people are at low risk because of the precautions we are taking already against COVID-19, such as working from home and practicing social distancing. Please leave the remaining stock to those who need it most, the vulnerable and those essential workers and others back at the job under level 3," Assoc Minister Genter says.

Flu vaccines continue to be free for the following people:

People aged 65 and over

People who are pregnant

People with certain chronic conditions

Young children with a history of severe respiratory illness.

Julie Ann Genter wanted to remind the public that flu vaccines do not cure COVID-19. The purpose of helping people get these vaccines is to free up health resources to fight COVID-19