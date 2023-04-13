Record numbers at kiōrahi secondary schools nationals

A total of 38 secondary schools, 610 athletes and more than 1,000 spectators were at the kiōrahi nationals this week, with 2,500 keenly watching over livestream from all over the country to see who would take out this year’s bragging rights for best kiōrahi kura of the year.

On Wednesday a mass pōwhiri was held at Puketāwhero Park where the two days of kiōrahi action would take place.

The traditional Māori ball game includes aspects of touch, ripper rugby and netball and stems from the Māori legend about Rahitutakahina and Tiarakurapakewai; a tribute to te reo, ancestors and the Māori culture.

Tamihana Morunga led out and facilitated the tournament in Te Arawa’s first opportunity to host the 23-year-old tournament, which was first held in Uawa in 2010.

His support, Tama Te Rerewa Koopu, had the difficult task of not only helping to prepare the event but also over the tournament settle any disputes.

“We are honoured to host kiōrahi this year in Rotorua for the first time. We have been waiting for a long time for this, finally with no disruptions from Covid, we are here,” Koopu said.

Covid cancellations

The secondary schools national kiōrahi tournament was held in Hastings in 2019, cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19, in Waitangi in 2021, cancelled in 2022 due to Covid, and now in Rotorua in 2023.

This is the first time the nationals have been live-streamed, with support from Rob Waddell, Whakaata Māori, Local Gecko Productions, One Foundation and many more.

Taupō-nui-ā-tia College won its regional kiōrahi competition in March this year and is now competing at this year’s nationals for the first time. The majority of the players are new to the game and are a mixed bunch of players as far as France to Fiji.

Coach Weteri Donaldson knew his team would be able to play the game well as they had a rugby netball and touch background.

“All they needed to learn was the rules and they were away,” he said.

‘Kotahitanga, ngakaunui’

Today they were playing in the top 16 teams gunning for the championships. Tomai Akuhata, one of the elusive playmakers in the team, puts their success down to kotahitanga and ngakaunui (unity and enthusiasm) for the game.

“We are a little anxious but we are also thankful to be here,” Akuhata said.

And leading Tipu guard Teuwira Rameka Keremete was elated theMāori kaupapa hakinakina is growing and flourishing around the country.

“I just hope it becomes more well known and played in my area of Taupō,” Keremete said.

Westlake Boys and Girls High School played Gisborne Boys and Girls High School in the finals, with a final score of 14- 6 to Westlake.

A New Zealand team was named and will play NZ Māori at Labour weekend. Next year’s tournament will be held in Ōtautahi, Christchurch.