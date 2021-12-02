Record Te Reo Māori on Santa wish list - NZ Post

E haere mai ana a Hana Koko ā he kōrero Māori ia.

Santa’s Te Reo Māori skills have never been in higher demand according to kaimahi at New Zealand Post.

In a statement, NZ Post’s general manager of consumer marketing and brand, Sarah Sandoval, says the company has worked with Santa and his elves for several years to deliver responses to tamariki wish lists but this year they’ve already sent more Te Reo Māori responses than in the whole of the 2020 holiday season.

‘Once again, NZ Post is offering the magical connection of writing to Santa and for Kiwi kids to receive a response in Te Reo Māori. We’re proud to say that we have already sent more responses in Te Reo, than in 2020 and we still have four weeks to go’ Sandoval said.

NZ Post hosts an interactive website, where tamariki can send Santa an online letter - as well as have special access to a ‘Ho Ho Homepage’.

‘Over 40,000 kids visited Santa's Ho Ho Homepage last year and read Santa's emails, browsed holiday snaps and played games, Sandoval says.

NZ Post says while the deadline has passed to get a postcard response from Santa, kids can still send Santa an online message up until 5pm, Wednesday 22 December, and will receive an email response.

Santa aims to respond within 24 hours from when letters are sent and whānau can choose to have their reply in Te Reo Māori or English.

NZ Post says Santa’s received pretty varied requests this year including pleas for llamas, for loved ones to be home for Christmas, for confidence heading into a new school in 2022, and even baby siblings.

Traditional gifts like books, remote control cars and unicorns are still in high demand it says.

Whānau can make and send a digital postcard at www.nzpost.co.nz/writetosanta