Recovered Pool champ urges people to remain vigilant - COVID-19

With New Zealand less than a week away from moving to Alert Level 3, one Māori man who has recovered from the virus warns we are "not out of the woods yet", and people need to remain cautious as they return to work or extend their bubbles.

New Zealand Pool champion Matt Edwards, (Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa) had been playing in an international pool tournament in Las Vegas when the Coronavirus brought his five-week tour to a halt, and he returned home to Aotearoa.

It was during his 14-day self-isolation period that he began to feel the symptoms of COVID-19, and testing confirmed he had the virus.

"Speaking as someone who has had the virus, you don't want to pass that on to anyone. You don't want to pass it on to your whānau. You don't want to pass it on to your friends, anyone. So it's not worth it, you might kill them."

Now recovered, he says people need to avoid becoming complacent over the next few weeks.

"Just be vigilant, I think, is got to be the key. It's not worth it over a couple more weeks and you know, just keep doing what we're doing.

"That's got to make the difference - it's not worth risking."

Edwards says there's a lot to be learnt from overseas experiences, especially with some fears that the worst is yet to come.