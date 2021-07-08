Recreating trenches underway at Rangiriri historical whenua

The famed Rangiriri battle site will be reshaped as a tourist attraction to show off Waikato land warfare strategies from the 1860s, including the invention of trench warfare.

Ngāti Naho Iwi leader Brad Totorewa said it was "an opportunity to give voice to those who were murdered here first and foremost and to recognise their intelligence."

Today King Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero Te Tuawhitu turned the soil with a digger to start the project. Involved in the project are descendants of Te Ahooterangi Te Wharepu who built the trenches at Rangiriri.

"The new narrative is taking a position of grief and the rebuild of trenches and using the transformation of our ancestors to empower the minds of those ignorant to our stories," Totorewa said.

In 2020 the government granted Rangiriri, one of the most significant battle sites of the 1860s land wars, $2.96 million from the Provincial Growth Fund to improve the site and help tell the New Zealand story to visitors.