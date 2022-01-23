Red light stops One Love Festival

Photo / File

Music festival organisers for the hugely popular summer reggae concert One Love have called off next weekend's festival in the Bay of Plenty.

The festival planned for Tauranga during Auckland Anniversary weekend was set to feature performances from the likes of L.A.B., Stan Walker, 1814, House of Shem, Fiji, Katchafire, The Original Wailers, and others.

However, organisers have been forced to 'pull the plug' following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's hastily called press conference this morning announcing that the whole of the country will shift to the red setting under the Covid-19 traffic light system at midnight tonight.

"Kia Ora whānau, Aotearoa is moving into Red under the traffic light system - unfortunately for us, this means that One Love Festival cannot operate as planned on the 29 - 30 January," the festival organisers posted on social media shortly after the PM's announcement.

The organisers plan to provide an update mid-week and in the meantime are asking whānau to be "patient and kind".

"We will have further announcements for you on Wednesday - in the meantime, please be patient and please be kind."

"Got a question? Please refer to our FAQ’s - https://www.onelovefestival.co.nz/faq

"Ngā mihi, One Love Festival".