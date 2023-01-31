Red, orange warnings in place for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, BOP

Flooding on State Highway 16 in Araparera, Kaipara. Photo / Michael Craig / NZME

Schools are closed and Aucklanders appear to be heeding advice to stay home on Tuesday as the city braces for another storm that could be more dangerous than Friday's massive flood.

Red heavy rain warnings (the highest-level warnings) are in place for Northland, Auckland north of Orewa and Coromandel Peninsula.

The city north of Orewa is on a red alert for heavy rain from 4pm Tuesday afternoon until 7am Wednesday, while the rest of the city is under an orange warning.

In the north of the city up to 120mm of rain over 15 hours is expected, with up to 80mm everywhere else.

🌧Here it comes🌧

Deep, moisture-laden clouds with cold tops mean lots of rain. A deepening low just northwest of the country sinks south overnight, bringing the area of intense rainfall to the far north.

Deep, moisture-laden clouds with cold tops mean lots of rain. A deepening low just northwest of the country sinks south overnight, bringing the area of intense rainfall to the far north.

While that's nowhere near the record-breaking amounts that pounded the city last week, emergency officials say the ground is so saturated even ordinary rainfall will cause slips and more flooding.

Orange heavy rain warnings are in place for Auckland from Orewa southwards and Great Barrier Island, while the orange warning for Bay of Plenty is for the 24 hours from 3am Wednesday.

As well, gale force easterly winds are expected to bring down a significant number of trees onto roads and power lines.

Officials are urging businesses to stay closed for the day.

What you need to know:

Auckland is under a state of emergency.

Officials are warning to be prepared for more damage as another storm blows through Tuesday after the holiday weekend.

Red heavy rain warnings (highest-level warnings) are in place for Northland, Auckland north of Orewa and Coromandel Peninsula.

Orange heavy rain warnings are in place for Auckland from Orewa southwards, Great Barrier Island and Bay of Plenty.

All Auckland schools will remain closed until 7 February.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown recommends people stay at home Tuesday, if possible.

The death toll from the floods in Auckland to date is four.

If you need help: Where To Go, What To Do

For the latest weather warnings see the MetService website.

Auckland Council has confirmed 300 properties have been yellow-stickered and 69 red-stickered

There are a number of road closures - for the latest visit Waka Kotahi's website.

If you're in immediate danger, call 111, keep an eye on social media and evacuate to a nearby shelter if you need to.

Due to the red level warnings NEMA has issued advice on how to keep safe:

Stay up to date with the forecasts from MetService and continue to follow the advice of civil defence and emergency services.

If you have evacuated, please stay where you are until you are given the all-clear to go home.

Stay away from floodwater. Always assume that all flood water is potentially contaminated and ensure hands, clothes and property are thoroughly cleaned after contact with flood waters.

It is important to clean and dry your house and everything in it. Do not eat garden produce if the soil has been flooded.

Throw away all food and drinking water that has come in contact with floodwater, including things stored in containers.

Information about where to get help can be found on the Civil Defence website and from Auckland Emergency Management.

