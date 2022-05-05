Reece Walsh putting himself under pressure to get Warriors back on track

Warriors fullback Reece Walsh says last week's scrappy golden point win over the Raiders has boosted the squad ahead of Sunday's clash with the Sharks.

"Obviously, coming off the back of a win helps. It wasn't our strongest performance but we got the job done," told media from the team's base in Redcliffe.

The 21-20 victory came a week after the 70-10 shellacking at the hands of the Melbourne Storm on Anzac Day.

Walsh says the focus this week has been eliminating basic errors that have led to conceding easy points.

"This week's been solely on ourselves and trying to get better as a team and starting to flow more as a team, put out on the field what we put in our training.

"The games we've lost we haven't gone out there and played our brand of footy. I think the games we do lose, we go away from our game plan.

"We've put in somewhat of a performance but it's about putting that in for 80 minutes. If we can keep working toward that goal, we'll get better as a club."

Determined to improve

The 19-year-old, Ngāti Kahungunu uri is putting pressure on himself to improve his game and in turn improve his team's fortunes.

"'I haven't made as much of an impact as I can and I feel like I've just got to keep putting myself in good positions.

"I've got to have a talk to my halves and I probably haven't been speaking to them as much lately and probably that comes back on myself demanding the ball and wanting the ball."

"I want to be a better footballer, and be better for the team. If I just come in each week and think that I'm doing alright because I'm 19 years old, I don't think I deserve to be here then if I'm thinking like that. So it's not too hard to put that sort of pressure on myself because I want to be better for myself and for my teammates."

In just his first NRL season in 2021, Walsh caught the eye of Queensland State Of Origin selectors before injury robbed him of a dream debut. Rookie Queensland coach Billy Slater has said he is watching Walsh's performances closely. Walsh, however, is focused on getting his form right for the Warriors as they continue to battle to stay in touch with the top eight.

"Last year was a bit unfortunate. Sometimes injuries do happen and I feel like I've just got to keep working on myself and if that opportunity does come, it comes."

For now, Walsh appears to be fully committed to the Warriors, putting to bed earlier this week any speculation of joining the new Dolphins team due to enter the competition next year.