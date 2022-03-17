Reece Walsh returns for Warriors-Titans clash

It wasn't a pretty season opener for the Warriors losing to the St George Illawarra Dragons last Saturday (16-28) and, with that, came more injuries to their side.

But with a little shuffle , a couple of club debuts, and two key returns to their team, coach Nathan Brown has named his Warriors team to take on the Gold Coast Titans at Cbus Super Stadium in the Gold Coast this Saturday evening.

Walsh and Lodge back, Taylor and Arthars to make their club debuts More: https://loom.ly/eArLMCc #TeamListTuesday with nzherald.co.nz Posted by Vodafone Warriors on Monday, 14 March 2022

Shuffling the deck

The return of club favourite Shaun Johnson was short-lived after he sustained a minor pectoral strain last week, keeping him off the field for up to four weeks, joining winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (broken thumb) and rookie centre Viliami Vailea (MCL injury) on the casualty ward.

Kodi Nikorima (Ngāi Tahu, Nga Rāuru) has now been dropped to the reserves as the 18th man but still could be selected closer to the game. Ngāpuhi young gun Chanel Harris-Tavita leaves fullback to pair up with former Titans player & Warriors debutant #268 Ashley Taylor in the halves. That means the return of young prodigy Reece Walsh to fullback after fulfilling his suspension.

Utility back Jesse Arthars is Warriors debutant #267, who joined the Warriors on a one-year loan deal with the Brisbane Broncos. Arthars fills up the centre position left by Vailea, while Adam Pompey takes over as winger for Watene-Zelezniak.

Matt Lodge also returns from suspension sees Bunty Afoa drop to the interchange, tag-teaming with fellow prop Addin Fonua-Blake. Apart from Lodge's addition, it's an otherwise unchanged forward pack of Wayde Egan, Euan Aitken, Eliesa Katoa and Josh Curran, the latter of who had a stellar performance against the Dragons last week and snapped up three Dally M Medal votes.

With both teams coming off of losses in the first round, who comes out with their first win this NRL season? Find out this Saturday, 5pm, on Sky Sport.

Walsh is back for the 2022 NRL season! Credit: Instagram / Warriors.