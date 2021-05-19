Reece Walsh still benched as Warriors prep for Tigers

Coach Nathan Brown has named his Warriors team to face off against the Wests Tigers in their upcoming Round 11 matchup on Friday night - and with more player injuries come more shuffles.

Winger Rocco Berry [head] and second rowers Josh Curran [elbow] and Bayley Sironen [knee] have all been sidelined with injury, joining Peta Hiku, Addin Fonua-Blake, Tom Ale and David Fusitu'a in a busy casualty ward.

It means Marcelo Montoya makes his return from an injury break, while Jack Murchie goes into the second row and Kane Evans starts at prop. Both Montoya and Murchie will make their fifth appearance for this season.

The Wests Tigers have the edge on wins in their previous matches, winning 16 of 31 games. However, the Warriors won their last meeting, 26-20.

Still on the bench

But once again, Nathan Brown has listed teenage rookie Reece Walsh on the bench.

It will be his third appearance of four that he has started from the bench, the first being his only start out on the field at fullback back in the Anzac Round.

Since then, Walsh has had great performances coming off the bench, scoring two tries, four try assists, and five line breaks to name a few stats.

He will hope to make an impact when he and his fellow Warriors teammates go up against the Tigers from their home turf in Gosford, 8pm this Friday on Sky Sport.