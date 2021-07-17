Rei samples iconic waiata for new single to celebrate Matariki

By Mana Wikaire-Lewis

He's a Māori music artist with multiple songs and albums that are in both English and te reo Māori. He's just been named as a finalist for the 2021 APRA Silver Scroll Awards alongside Maisey Riki, Troy Kingi and Dallas Tamaira of popular band Fat Freddy's Drop to name a few other stars.

Now until recently, Callum 'Rei' McDougall has released a new reo pākeha/reo Māori waiata to help celebrate Matariki called 'Hoki Mai / Come Back.'

Speaking with Te Ao Tapatahi earlier this week, REI talked about his inspiration behind the waiata, including the inclusion of a chorus from a particular iconic song that many will know, and his love for electronic dance music, especially for the Drum and Bass genre that is one of Aotearoa's fastest rising music scenes.

