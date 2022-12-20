Reimagining a Papa Tākaro in 21st century Aotearoa

By Michael Cugley, Te Rito journalism cadet.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority has worked in collaboration with the environmental planning and design consultancy firm Boffa Miskell Ltd. in recreating what a Papa Tākaro looks like in 21st Century Aotearoa.

Whānau Ātea is the newest Papa Tākaro restoration project on Te Pane o Mataoho/Te Ara Pueru/Māngere Mountain, which will see a broad collection of traditional Māori and contemporary play that is inclusive and intergenerational.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority Chair Paul Majurey says Whānau Ātea is a three year long project focused on creating a stronger bond between the maunga and its community, “When the project was first proposed in 2019, the space held a small, run-down playground, skate park, and basketball hoop. The Authority worked to ‘promote an enduring relationship between the maunga and the wider community’, and envisaged a place of gathering, recreating, and sharing pūrakau and kai."

TMA and Boffa Miskell worked alongside many mātanga māori and other specialists in creating this Papa Tākaro, which will see the first permanent and public Kī-o-rahi field for Kīorahi Tāmaki Mākaurau, an integrated Kāpehu Whetu/Māori Star Compass, a new basketball court reflecting local pūrākau through mahi toi integrated into the existing skate-park and many more new and exciting features.

Throughout the project many whānau and community members of Te Pane o Mataoho were involved with the designs of the Papa Tākaro and Deputy Chair and Māngere-Ōtāhuhu ward councillor Alf Filipaina says,

“We are thrilled to make the Whānau Ātea available to the Māngere Bridge community. We anticipate the Whānau Ātea at Te Pane o Mataoho will fast become a destination for families in Tāmaki Makaurau.”

Hāngī Master Rewi Spraggon was also involved working alongside designers and contractors to implement the first permanent, and bookable hāngī pit within an open space.

A formal celebration will commence in the new year. Whānau Ātea encourages whānau and hapori whānui (community) to gather, connect, explore, learn and play.

To find out more information visit the TMA and Boffa Miskell websites.