Reina Penney to contest Northland seat for Greens

Tai Tokerau community leader Reina Tuai Penney has been confirmed as the Green Party candidate for the Northland seat at this year's general election.

Penney, (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Maniapoto) is the kaiwhiriwhiri kōrero for Te Matapihi, the national Māori housing advocacy group and was raised in Motukaraka.

Now based in Mangamuka, Penney is also chairperson of Maungataniwha Kōhanga Reo and a strong advocate for te reo, tikanga and te ao Māori.

“I am humbled to have been selected to run for the Northland seat in this year's general elections. I spend time all across Northland directing my whānau business and have a clear understanding of what issues Northlanders face and where they need support, I look forward to representing the Greens and Northland."

Penney is passionate about access to Māori medium education, social procurement, taiao, housing, infrastructure and issues that are important to Northlanders.

Marae and Green values

“My experience of working in the housing and homelessness space with Te Matapihi, alongside my legal background, supports me to bring critical analysis to local issues such as housing. I have strong connections to the marae, kura and kohanga reo which will provide me with the ability to advocate for the communities in Northland and connect them with the Green Party values that resonate with me deeply.”

Penney's confirmation brings the total number of confirmed candidates for Northland so far to three.

Maungatūroto farmer Grant McCallum will contest the seat for National, while former Northland MP Matt King has also confirmed he will vie for his former seat under the DemocracyNZ banner.

The seat is held by newly appointed cabinet Minister Willow-Jean Prime who beat King in 2020.

Penney is also the second Māori woman to be confirmed to contest a seat in the north for the Green Party, which announced Ngātiwai Raukura Hūhana Lyndon as its candidate for the Te Tai Tokerau seat earlier this year.