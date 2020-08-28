Relationship established to ensure Auckland and Waikato have sufficient water levels

Auckland Council, Watercare, Waikato Regional Council, Waikato-Tainui and the Waikato River Authority have reached an agreement that they say will help enable Auckland to increase its water take from the Waikato River and alleviate the region's water supply issues.

He Paiheretanga o Ngā Wai o Waikato establishes a working relationship between all parties with the aim of ensuring the Auckland and Waikato regions have enough water to support their communities while maintaining the health and wellbeing of the Waikato Awa.

